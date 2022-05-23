Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,399 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 139,792 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Integra LifeSciences worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,134 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IART opened at $59.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $76.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average of $65.09.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IART. Truist Financial cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

