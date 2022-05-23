Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vericel by 186.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

