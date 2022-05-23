Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 65,119 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65,119 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bruker worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,754,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,375 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3,046.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after acquiring an additional 676,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,917,000 after acquiring an additional 556,210 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,959,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,001,000 after acquiring an additional 451,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,378,000 after acquiring an additional 433,373 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $60.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average is $70.19. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.50 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

