Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,259 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 332.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fox Factory stock opened at $78.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

