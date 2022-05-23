Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,456 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Susquehanna Bancshares raised EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.00.

EPAM stock opened at $320.39 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.78.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

