Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Brunswick by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 6.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Brunswick by 0.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Brunswick by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $71.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $68.11 and a 1 year high of $108.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.18.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 19.04%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

