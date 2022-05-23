Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,184 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 117,971 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 49,523 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,584,136 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $274,756,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 791,411 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 45,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $36.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

