Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,627 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,627 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Overstock.com worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 155.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 27.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 2,548.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.26 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 14.56%. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $40,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,549.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,236 shares of company stock valued at $750,760. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

