O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 5,419 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $57.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.97.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

