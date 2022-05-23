Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 109,998 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,998 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,322,000 after buying an additional 379,544 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $1,452,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty stock opened at $68.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.18.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.