O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,313 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $289.27 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $276.79 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

