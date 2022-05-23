Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,424 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of Cutera worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Cutera by 74.5% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,616,000 after acquiring an additional 537,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cutera by 711.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 372,828 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Cutera by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cutera by 195.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 86,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jetstream Capital LLC increased its position in Cutera by 33.3% during the third quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,919.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,604,763.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $51.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $926.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. Cutera’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CUTR shares. StockNews.com lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

