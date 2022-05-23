O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,405 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EL stock opened at $237.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.11 and a 200 day moving average of $304.19. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.29.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

