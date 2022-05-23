Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $7.55 Million Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,158,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,502,000 after purchasing an additional 71,186 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,725,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,827,000 after acquiring an additional 76,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,199,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 75.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 340,905 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $27.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 0.87. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $40.81.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.80 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.