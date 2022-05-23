56,827 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,107,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,013,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTE. UBS Group lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($59.38) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($60.42) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

NYSE TTE opened at $54.70 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $142.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

