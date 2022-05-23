Viacoin Trading 12.3% Lower This Week (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $5,072.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00241461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016069 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002987 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000841 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.