O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,836 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 91,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,162,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 162.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $243.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.12 and a 200-day moving average of $312.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

