O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293,755 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 8,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $3.78 on Monday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

