Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Stake Cut by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,279 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCO. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ducommun by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $40.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $491.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.94. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $163.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.85 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 21.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $288,437.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,285.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,580 shares of company stock worth $974,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DCO shares. TheStreet raised Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

