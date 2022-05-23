Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in AppFolio by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 31.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF opened at $97.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.65 and its 200 day moving average is $115.12. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $150.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -249.59 and a beta of 1.03.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $50,935.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,879.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APPF. KeyCorp raised shares of AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

