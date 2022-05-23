Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,562 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of nCino by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of nCino by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 769,036 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of nCino by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 56,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,182,750.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $580,082.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NCNO opened at $31.20 on Monday. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

