Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,270 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $49.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.48.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

