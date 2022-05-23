Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,419 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $9.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $621.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $38.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $469.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile (Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.