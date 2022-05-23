Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $8.01 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,794 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $99.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.99. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

