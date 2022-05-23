Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,499.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,055,000 after purchasing an additional 110,046 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,182.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,094.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,057.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $978.51 and a 12-month high of $1,220.00.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

