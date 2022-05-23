O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COKE. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $508.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $490.71 and a 200-day moving average of $531.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $350.10 and a twelve month high of $638.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 45.51%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

