Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $6.13 Million Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,069 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Primoris Services worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Primoris Services by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Primoris Services by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $23.26 on Monday. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $784.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

