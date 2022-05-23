Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $7.79 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.
NYSE:BMY opened at $76.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
