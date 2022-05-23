O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,093,000 after buying an additional 297,485 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $63.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

