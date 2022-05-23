Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,922 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 21,369 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Zumiez worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Zumiez by 1,149.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Zumiez by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $31.63 on Monday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $614.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

About Zumiez (Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.