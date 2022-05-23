O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,359 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $485,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,092 shares of company stock worth $5,982,105 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $78.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.61. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $87.43.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

