O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RS opened at $178.46 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 25.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,634 shares of company stock worth $24,280,557. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

