HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 3,852 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,153,000 after acquiring an additional 893,852 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 131.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,626,000 after purchasing an additional 755,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,401,000 after acquiring an additional 687,072 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,619.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 699,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,306,000 after acquiring an additional 658,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,421,000 after buying an additional 654,371 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $66.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

