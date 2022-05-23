HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vail Resorts by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.25.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $234.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.91. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $221.38 and a one year high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.70 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

