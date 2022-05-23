Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Silk Road Medical worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 22.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 74.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SILK shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $28.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.38%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

