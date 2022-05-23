HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 913,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,327,000 after purchasing an additional 166,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,171,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,477,000 after acquiring an additional 29,359 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 127.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 210,421 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after acquiring an additional 56,418 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

EME opened at $102.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.72 and a twelve month high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

