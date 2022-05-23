HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of LSB Industries worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after acquiring an additional 287,077 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in LSB Industries by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.71.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.98 million for the quarter. LSB Industries had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 102.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LXU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

LSB Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.