HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,906,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

AIRR opened at $38.11 on Monday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.58.

