HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,071 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

FSLY opened at $11.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 63.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $96,881.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,831,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $166,478.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756,428 shares in the company, valued at $80,874,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,248 shares of company stock worth $559,464. 10.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Fastly Profile (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.