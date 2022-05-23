HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $99.08 on Monday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $94.20 and a twelve month high of $137.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.22). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 31.89%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.30 per share, with a total value of $103,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at $551,931.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $88,386.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.