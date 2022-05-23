iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXJ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,468,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,710,000 after buying an additional 34,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,980,000 after purchasing an additional 60,303 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 179,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,237,000 after acquiring an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $83.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day moving average of $85.62. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $79.57 and a 1-year high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

