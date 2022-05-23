HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN by 900.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN by 4.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN by 17.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN by 231.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 24,746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CAPE opened at $21.16 on Monday. Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81.

