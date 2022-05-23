Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,372,000 after buying an additional 17,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.29.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $47.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.23 and a twelve month high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.