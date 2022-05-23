HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:TFJL)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:TFJL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – Quarterly worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter worth about $703,000.

NYSEARCA:TFJL opened at $21.61 on Monday. Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – Quarterly has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05.

