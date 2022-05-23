Teramo Advisors LLC Takes $471,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Microsoft comprises about 0.3% of Teramo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $62,304,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

Microsoft stock opened at $252.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

