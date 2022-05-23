7,653 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,653 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. Microsoft accounts for 2.5% of Sonen Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 991,111 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $333,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 429,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $144,394,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,978,000. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.56 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $243.00 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.75.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

