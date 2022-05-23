Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.22 Million Stock Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AdvanSix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,591,000 after buying an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 118,051 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AdvanSix by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 66,778 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASIX stock opened at $43.85 on Monday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $424.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASIX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

