Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 813 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Ichor worth $10,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Ichor by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 674,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after acquiring an additional 115,232 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Ichor by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 72,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ichor by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $27.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $791.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $38.83. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $58.75.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

