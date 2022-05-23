Insider Selling: Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) CEO Sells $345,472.06 in Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 58,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $345,472.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,645.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ORGO opened at $5.98 on Monday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $772.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.72.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Organogenesis had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 114.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 80.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Organogenesis (Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

