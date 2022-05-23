Credit Suisse Group Trims CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Target Price to $19.00

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. CURO Group has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). CURO Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CURO Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 628,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,770,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 406.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 158,268 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,790,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,362,000 after purchasing an additional 118,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 136.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 151,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

